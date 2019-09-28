PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Reiterate Zero Tolerance For Terrorism

PM Modi congratulated Sheikh Hasina for the impressive economic growth in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong security partnership has built trust and mutual confidence between the neighbours.

PM Modi met Sheikh Hasina in New York for a bilateral meeting on the margins of the High Level Segment of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

An official press release said that in their first meeting since their re-election, PM Modi thanked Sheikh Hasina for attending the special commemorative event organized by India to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The two leaders reviewed the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation, and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship to new heights. The leaders reiterated their zero tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries," it said.

The two sides recognised that improved land, riverine, sea and air connectivity, an intensified partnership in energy, and rapidly expanding trade and economic ties are important drivers of progress and stability in the region.

PM Modi congratulated Ms Hasina for the impressive economic growth recorded by Bangladesh under her leadership, and emphasised India's commitment to remain a leading development partner of Bangladesh.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and global situation.

Ms Hasina also extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Bangladesh, and suggested that it could be undertaken also in connection with the birth centenary of ''Bangabandhu'' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PM Modi accepted the invitation and also reiterated India's offer to work closely with Bangladesh to mark this important historical milestone.

