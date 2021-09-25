'Democracy Can Deliver, Democracy Has Delivered': PM Modi At UN

Calling India the "Mother of Democracy", Prime Minister Narendra Modi today showcased India's credentials on this front before the United Nations General Assembly. Speaking at the 76th such gathering in New York, he held forth the example of how India's political system had empowered people and ensured "equitable development" for the country's masses.

"Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered," Prime Minister Modi said emphatically.

"The strength of our democracy's is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who used to help his father at a tea stall is addressing the UN General Assembly for the fourth time as Prime Minister of India," he said, citing his own example as he has often done in the past.