PM Modi At 75: From G20 Leadership To Vaccine Diplomacy, India On Global Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on September 17. Over his decade-long leadership, the country has played an active role in the G20, BRICS, while managing key ties with the United States.

Here are some of the key moments:

G20 Presidency (2023)

India held the G20 presidency in 2023 under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future." PM Modi highlighted issues affecting the Global South, including food and energy security, climate change, and equitable development. India launched the Voice of Global South Summit to bring emerging economies together and advocated for reforms in global institutions to reflect current economic realities.

BRICS Engagements

India has been an active participant in BRICS, a group of emerging economies. At the 2025 BRICS summit in Brazil, PM Modi focused on climate action, sustainable development, and South-South cooperation. India pushed for reforms to reduce global disparities and strengthen the role of emerging economies in international decision-making.

Quad Participation

India's involvement in the Quad, which includes the United States, Japan, and Australia, focuses on regional security, technology collaboration, and climate change. At the 2024 Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi pushed for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

India-US Relations

India and the United States have deepened their Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership under PM Modi. Collaboration spans defence, technology, and trade. Initiatives include quantum computing, 5G and 6G technologies, and defence projects.

Some trade tensions have occurred, including a US 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which India estimated could reduce GDP by 0.5-0.6 per cent in 2025. Both countries have spoken about a commitment to resolve trade issues.

Vaccine Maitri

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India launched the Vaccine Maitri initiative to provide vaccines to the world. Since January 2021, India has supplied over 30.12 crore doses to 99 countries and two UN bodies, including 1.51 crore as gifts to more than 50 nations and 5.2 crore through COVAX.

India-Russia Ties

Over the past 11 years, India and Russia have strengthened their strategic partnership. Regular talks through the Intergovernmental Commission cover trade, technology, defence, and culture.

In December 2021, the first 2+2 Dialogue brought together India's Foreign and Defence Ministers with summit-level talks between PM Modi and President Putin. Defence cooperation now includes joint production and research on platforms like the S-400 system, T-90 tanks, Su-30 MKI jets, and BrahMos missiles.

AI Action Summit In Paris

In February, PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit focused on responsible AI and included events like Science Days and a Cultural Weekend. Leaders from governments, international bodies, and industry discussed ways to ensure AI aligns with democratic values.