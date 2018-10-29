PM Modi Asks Japanese Businessmen To Engage More With India

PM Modi interacted with some Japanese venture capitalists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked Japanese businessmen to engage more with India as he interacted with top business leaders from the two countries at a forum.

PM Modi, who arrived on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, said that the inputs offered at the Business Leaders Forum will propel India to achieve global benchmarking.

"He urged Japanese businessmen to engage more with India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Participants gave a thumbs up to reform measures initiated by the government and offered suggestions on further improving the start up and innovation ecosystem in India," Mr Kumar said.