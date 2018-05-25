PM Modi Apologises To Visva Bharati Students For Lack Of Drinking Water "As the Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, I seek your apology," PM Modi said amid loud cheers.

41 Shares EMAIL PRINT As per reports, some students fell sick due to the inadequate water supply. Santiniketan: Following unruly scenes over lack of drinking water at the Visva Bharati premises in Santiniketan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought apologies from its students during the 49th convocation which he attended as its Chancellor.



"As the Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, I seek your apology. While I was coming here, some students through gestures told me about lack of arrangement for drinking water. I seek your apology for the all the inconvenience caused," said PM Modi amid loud cheers.



Earlier in the day, the university, built by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bolpur sub-division of West Bengal's Birbhum district, witnessed unruly scenes over lack of drinking water.



As per reports, some students fell sick due to the inadequate water supply.



PM Modi's Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Governor K.N. Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present on the occasion.



