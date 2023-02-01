PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Dhanbad Fire Victims

As many as 14 people died and 12 others were injured after a fire broke out in the Dhanbad apartment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire at a Dhanbad apartment and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lahk for the next-of-kin of the dead.

PM Modi also announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 each has also been sanctioned for the injured in the incident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PMO tweeted.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences over the death of 14 persons in the major fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment.

Mr Soren said the district administration was working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to the injured.

"The death of people due to fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment is extremely heart-wrenching. The district administration is working on a war footing and providing treatment to those injured in the accident. I am looking into the whole matter myself," tweeted CM Soren.

He further said that everything possible is being done to provide quick medical treatment to the injured.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the difficult times of grief. Everything possible is being done to provide quick medical treatment to the injured," he tweeted.

SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said several people had gathered in the apartment for a marriage function.

"The cause of the fire is still not known. We're focusing on the rescue. The injured were shifted to the hospital," said Mr Kumar.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at the apartment, leaving several trapped inside the building, the officials said.

They further informed that a rescue operation was underway.

