PM Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Have A Power-Packed Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have a power-packed Tuesday. The prime ministers will meet in Delhi for Raisina Dialogue that begins around 4:30 PM tomorrow, but before that, the two will have some important tasks to fulfil. Mr Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, will be visiting Agra to see the Taj Mahal along with his wife. He will then join the Prime Minister in Delhi for Raisina dialogue where he is scheduled to deliver an inaugural speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning to mark the commencement of work for Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra in Barmer district. He will also address a public meeting, official sources have said. For Rajasthan, which has significant reserves of oil and gas, this refinery will be the state's first. It is envisaged as a nine million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) refinery-cum-petrochemical complex.

The product output from the refinery will confirm to the advanced BS-VI emission norms. The project, a joint venture of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and government of Rajasthan, has an estimated cost of over Rs 43,000 crore.





After the Rajasthan event, Mr Modi will reach Delhi for Raisina Dialogue, a three-day multilateral conference that will address the most challenging issues facing the global community.India and Israel signed nine agreements today including ones on co-operation in the oil and gas sector and film co-production. On Sunday, PM Modi broke protocol to receive Mr Netanyahu at the airport. He then hosted Mr Netanyahu and his wife for a private dinner minus senior officials.

(With inputs from PTI)



