After Private Dinner, Summit Talks For PM Modi And Netanyahu: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu will hold summit talks in New Delhi today

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given a ceremonial welcome today morning at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, before he holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke protocol on Sunday to receive his Israeli counterpart at the airport as he arrived in India on a six-day visit. Last night, PM Modi hosted Mr Netanyahu and his wife Sara for a private dinner minus senior officials. Mr Netanyahu has called India's relationship with Israel a "marriage made in heaven" and said that even though his country is "disappointed" by India's vote at the UN against recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, "this visit is a testimony that our relationship is moving on so many fronts forward."