Benjamin Netanyahu In India Live Updates: Israel's Netanyahu Gets Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Benjamin Netanyahu was received with a hug and a handshake by PM Modi at Delhi airport yesterday. (File)

10:18 (IST) "This has been a deeply moving trip for me and my wife," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a short statement after her ceremonial welcome. 10:15 (IST) Prime Minister Netanyahu meets senior members of PM Modi's cabinet, as he gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of the ceremonial welcome for Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and received a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Netanyahu paid homage to soldiers who died in Haifa of World War 1 at Teen Murti Chowk by Army Chief, Bipin Rawat. PM Modi then hosted a private dinner for the Israeli leader. The two had built a warm rapport during PM Modi's visit to Israel last year. Mr Netanyahu is on a six-day visit and will visit PM Modi's home state, Gujarat and Mumbai.Prime Minister Netanyahu will PM Modi today and hold delegation level talks. Later in the day, the Israeli leader will call on President Ram Nath Kovind. Mr Netanyahu will end the day with the India-Israel Business Summit.