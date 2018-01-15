Benjamin Netanyahu In India Live Updates: Israel's Netanyahu Gets Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will PM Modi today and hold delegation level talks. Later in the day, the Israeli leader will call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 15, 2018 10:18 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Benjamin Netanyahu In India Live Updates: Israel's Netanyahu Gets Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Benjamin Netanyahu was received with a hug and a handshake by PM Modi at Delhi airport yesterday. (File)

New Delhi:  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and received a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Netanyahu paid homage to soldiers who died in Haifa of World War 1 at Teen Murti Chowk by Army Chief, Bipin Rawat. PM Modi then hosted a private dinner for the Israeli leader. The two had built a warm rapport during PM Modi's visit to Israel last year. Mr Netanyahu is on a six-day visit and will visit PM Modi's home state, Gujarat and Mumbai. 

Prime Minister Netanyahu will PM Modi today and hold delegation level talks. Later in the day, the Israeli leader will call on President Ram Nath Kovind. Mr Netanyahu will end the day with the India-Israel Business Summit. 
 

Here are the live updates of day 2 of Bejamin Netanyahu's India visit:




Jan 15, 2018
10:18 (IST)
"This has been a deeply moving trip for me and my wife," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a short statement after her ceremonial welcome. 
Jan 15, 2018
10:15 (IST)
Prime Minister Netanyahu meets senior members of PM Modi's cabinet, as he gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Jan 15, 2018
10:14 (IST)
Jan 15, 2018
10:04 (IST)
PM Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of the ceremonial welcome for Israeli PM Netanyahu. 

No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................