PM Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple In Tripura

Amid sweltering heat, thousands of people gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the PM Modi.

The temple was built by 'Maharaja' Dhanya Manikya in 1501.
Agartala:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Tripura's Gomati district and offered prayers at the shrine.

Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and senior government officials were present at the programme.

The over 500-year-old temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has been redeveloped under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at Rs 52 crore.

The temple was built by 'Maharaja' Dhanya Manikya in 1501. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

