PM Launches Projects In Kerala, Focusses On Tourism, Ahead Of Election

PM Modi unveiled the projects at an event in Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a Rs 6,000-crore petrochemical complex in Kerala's Kochi and Ro-Ro vessels of inland waterways at Willingdon Islands, asserting these projects would energise India's growth trajectory and tourism.

On a brief visit to Kerala which is likely to hold elections in April-May, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

At a function, he laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth and said these projects covered a wide range of sectors and will boost India's growth.

Referring to Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) located close to its Kochi Refinery that will produce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported, at present, he said it would save considerable foreign exchange every year.

Besides, a wide range of industries would benefit, and employment opportunities will be generated, he said.

The two new roll-on/roll-off vessels, set up between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3, will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each.

The service, operated by Inland Waterways Authority, will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi, it was stated.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh L Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan attended the event held at Ambalamedu near Kochi.

Mr Vijayan said that the centre and state government are working together on several development projects in the state.

"This is a happy occasion for us Keralites. A handful of projects are coming to life in our state today. While some are being dedicated to the nation, the foundation stone is being laid for others. Both state and central government are working together in all these projects," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)