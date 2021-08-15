'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': PM Modi Greets Nation On 75th Independence Day

PM Modi On Independence Day 2021: The PM has invited athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics

Greeting the nation on its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed the hope that it will infuse new energy and new consciousness among the citizens.

"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" tweeted PM Modi.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence, a tribute to freedom fighters and freedom struggle. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

In a short while from now, the Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the iconic Red Fort. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation.

Thirty-two athletes - who have won medals at the Olympics - have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

"Around 240 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts," the Defence Ministry said.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul in the Olympics this year by scoring a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver and four bronze.

Underscoring that pain of Partition can never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," tweeted PM Modi yesterday.

The Prime Minister stressed that the day will serve as a reminder to keep the social divisions at bay and strengthen the spirit of oneness.

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," the PM said in another tweet.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947 and Partition remains a bitter and painful memory in the history of the two nations.