Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Extends Greetings On 75th Independence Day

32 Olympic winners have been invited to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations

Extending greetings on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen.

"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" tweeted PM Modi.

Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Here are the LIVE Updates on 75th Independence Day 2021:

Aug 15, 2021 07:13 (IST) Independence Day 2021: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day



(Photo source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/n9sybFSV1f - ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Aug 15, 2021 07:10 (IST) Delhi | Security tightened across the national capital on Independence Day



Visuals from Gazipur and Subroto Park pic.twitter.com/bLEgWLrznw - ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Aug 15, 2021 07:08 (IST) Uttarakhand: 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour.#IndependenceDay2021pic.twitter.com/KDqDseqvS7 - ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Aug 15, 2021 07:07 (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag on the 75th Independence Day at his residence in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag on the 75th #IndependenceDay at his residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Uql4S1r3gD - ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Aug 15, 2021 07:03 (IST) Independence Day 2021: 23 Delhi Police Personnel Conferred Police Medals For Their Service

Twenty-three Delhi Police personnel have been conferred Police Medals for their service on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

Out of them, six -- then DCP Amit Sharma (presently posted as SP, Daman), then ACP Anuj Kumar (presently posted as SP, Diu) and Head Constable Rattan Lal (posthumously), Constables Pradeep Sharma, Mohit Kumar and Naveen -- have been conferred the Police Medal for Gallantry for their unflinching courage, presence of mind and gallantry shown in a critical situation during the Northeast Delhi riots, they said.

Besides them, Joint Commissioner of Police Tusar Taba and Sub Inspector Chacko VC have been conferred the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while Additional Commissioners of Police Rajneesh Gupta and Rajeev Ranjan, DCP Vikram Kapali Porwal, DCP Ajay Pal Singh, DCP Sushil Kumar Singh, Additional DCP Govind are among 15 personnel who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service, according to the officials.

Aug 15, 2021 06:56 (IST)

Delhi | Preparations underway for the national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort later today on the occasion of India's 75th #IndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/mxsWuf8lTi - ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021