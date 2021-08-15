Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Extends Greetings On 75th Independence Day

Extending greetings on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen.
"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" tweeted PM Modi.
Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation.
The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.
Delhi | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day- ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/n9sybFSV1f
Delhi | Security tightened across the national capital on Independence Day- ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/bLEgWLrznw
Uttarakhand: 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour.#IndependenceDay2021pic.twitter.com/KDqDseqvS7- ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag on the 75th #IndependenceDay at his residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Uql4S1r3gD- ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021
Delhi | Preparations underway for the national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort later today on the occasion of India's 75th #IndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/mxsWuf8lTi- ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021
Greetings to you all on Independence Day.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021
आप सभी को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का यह वर्ष देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और नवचेतना का संचार करे।
जय हिंद! #IndiaIndependenceDay