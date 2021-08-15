PM's Tribute To Nehru, Ovation For Olympians in Independence Day Address

The Prime Minister paid tribute to all the past leaders who fought the long and hard battle for Independence, saying, "Be it Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them".

Mentioning the ongoing battle against Covid and the loss of lives, PM Modi said, "54 crore people have got vaccine doses... It is true that we don't have the infrastructure like nations. Despite all the efforts, we have not been able to save many people. Many children lost their parents".

Talking of the achievements of his government, PM Modi said, "We have put full efforts to ensure developments in our villages. After roads and electricity, villages are now receiving internet. Optical fiber networks are reaching villages".

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the developments are seen on the ground. Delimitation commission has been set up… Be it the entire Himalayan region including our Eastern India, North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, our Coastal Belt or tribal areas, these will become the major basis for India's development in future," he added.

"To take India to new heights in the 21st century, it is necessary to make full use of India's potential. For this, we have to do hand-holding of those behind, the areas which are behind," he added.

Early this morning, PM Modi greeted the people, tweeting, "Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!".

Thirty-two athletes - who have won medals at the Olympics - and two officials of the Sports Authority of India were invited to participate in the celebrations at the iconic Red Fort.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the national capital for the celebrations and anti-drone defence systems have been deployed in sensitive areas, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had announced.

From now, August 14 will be observed as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".