PM Modi Addresses Nation On Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" comes at a time when the second wave of Covid infections is on the wane and the vaccination pace across the states has picked up.

Ahead of the PM's address, BJP chief JP Nadda, likening the talk to "casual discussion with elders", has urged party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.

The programme, broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, will be available on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

PM Modi begins his Mann Ki Baat address remembering sprint legend Milkha Singh, who passed away earlier this month.



New variants are a concern in India, where more than half the population is still not vaccinated. Only about 5.6 per cent of India's adult population of 95 crore has received two doses.

The PM's office on Saturday said that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of the 45+ population for the coronavirus.