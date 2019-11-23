BJP-NCP Form Maharashtra Government, PM Modi Congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Government: PM Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar (File Photo)

In an early morning twist of events, the rug was pulled from under Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena's feet when The Bharatiya Janata Party along with Sharad Pawar's party NCP formed the government in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted shortly after Mr Fadnavis and Mr Pawar took their oath, saying "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis ji and Ajit Pawar ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minsiter of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra."

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

The events that took place this may be described as nothing less than a political coup. The NCP, which had been in talks with the Shiv Sena and the Congress till as late as last night, sprung a surprise on Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi's parties.

Speaking after taking oath for a second successive term as Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We all saw what happened in the last few weeks. Maharashtra had to go under President's Rule for the last many day. All this happened as the Shiv Sena did not follow the mandate. I thank the NCP for supporting us in forming a strong and stable government - one that Maharashtra needs."



