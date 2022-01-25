PM Condoles 7 Medical Students' Death In Maharashtra Accident; 2 Lakh Aid

7 medical college students were killed in an accident in Maharashtra's Wardha district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the deaths of seven medical college students in an accident in Maharashtra's Wardha district and announced compensation for the families of the victims.

Among the seven students was BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale.

According to police, the students were on their way to Wardha from Deoli late on Monday night when the car fell off a bridge near Selsura village. Early investigation has indicated that the driver of the SUV lost control, leading to the accident.

The official handle of the Prime Minister's Office tweeted this morning that his thoughts are with the families of the victims. "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon: PM," his office tweeted.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 25, 2022

In another tweet, the Prime Minister's Office announced that a sum of Rs 2 lakh each would be paid as compensation to the families of the youths killed in the accident.

PM @narendramodi announced that Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura. Those who are injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 25, 2022

The seven youths killed in the accident were students of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were in first year and Nitesh Singh was a medical intern.

Visuals from the spot showed the mangled car with people apparently trying to recover the body. The SUV was mangled and its front appeared to have suffered extensive damage.