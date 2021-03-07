PM Modi Targets Mamata Banerjee At Kolkata Rally, Promises 'Sonar Bangla'

PM Modi said he is in Bengal tomake believe in the possibility of change and development.

Prime Minister flagged off his West Bengal Assembly poll campaign officially today by lashing out against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and promising a "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) if the BJP is voted to power. He attacked the state government for allegedly letting down the people who had placed much expectation in it. "Bengal trusted Didi for Pariborton. She broke the trust," he said today at a massive Kolkata rally.

"The dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change," the Prime Minister said at the city's Brigade Parade Ground.

"I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan', believe in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment and industries in Bengal, and in the reconstruction of Bengal," PM Modi said at the city's Brigade Parade Ground.

He said the next 25 years are very important for development in the state. In 2047, he said, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, West Bengal will lead the country once again.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the democratic system had been destroyed in the state and that the BJP would strengthen it. He also promised to re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police, and the administration.

He arrived in Kolkata this afternoon, his first visit to the state after the Assembly poll dates were announced last week.

Elections to West Bengal's 294-seat Assembly are scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.