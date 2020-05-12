PM Approves Rs 2 Lakh For Families Of 16 Migrants Killed In Train Accident

16 migrant labourers were run over by a train while they were resting on the tracks on their way home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday approved compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the 16 migrant labourers who were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on May 8.

"Prime Minister has sanctioned compensation out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) at Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who were seriously injured in the train accident in Aurangabad District, Maharashtra," his office said.

It asked the Railways to furnish details of the total fund required, along with the names of the deceased, their families and the seriously injured persons with their complete postal addresses.

It also mentioned that persons who suffered minor/simple injury are not eligible for compensation from the PMNRF.