'More People In India Know Mbappe Than In France': PM's Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began his two-day visit to France with "fruitful" meetings with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and Senate President Gerard Larcher. He later addressed the Indian community in Paris.
Here are the top quotes of PM Modi:
- My great fortune is that I have got to meet you. I thank you for coming here tonight.
- Some have come here after more than 10-12 hour journey. What more proof of love do we need?
- Wherever we go, we form a mini India.
- Bharat-France partnership is being strengthened by you.
- Fighting climate change, streamlining global supply change, fighting terrorism - India's experience in these is helpful for the world.
- France's football player Kylian Mbappe is a superhit in India. More people across India probably know Mbappe than those in France.
- The Punjab Regiment, one of the regiments that took part in the war here, is going to participate in the National Day Parade tomorrow.
- India has resolved that it will not let any opportunity slip, nor will it let a moment go to waste. I have resolved that every second of my time is for the people of the country.