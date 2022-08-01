Plea Against Supertech Twin Towers Demolition 'Manifestly Perverse': Court

Supreme Court last year directed the demolition of the 40-storey twin towers

Coming down heavily on the petitioner, the Supreme Court today rejected a public interest litigation against the order to demolish the Supertech twin towers in Noida.

The Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner and directed that the amount be used for the welfare of families of lawyers who died of Covid. The petition was filed by an organisation, Centre for Law and Good Governance.

Terming the plea "manifestly perverse", the bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Sudhanshu Dhullia asked, "Decision has attained finality, how can you move a PIL in the matter?"

The purpose of the petition, the court said, is directly contrary to its verdict in the matter.

The Supreme Court on August 31 last year directed the demolition of the 40-storey twin towers built by real estate major Supertech over the violation of construction by-laws. The towers were to house over 900 flats and 21 shops.

The court had said the illegal construction was facilitated by collusion and an "unholy nexus" between Noida (New Okhla Industrial Development Area) authorities and the builders.

The court had ordered Supertech to refund the money paid by people who booked flats in these projects.

Supertech later moved an application for modification of the order, but the top court rejected it.

The twin towers are scheduled to razed at 2.30 pm on August 21. They will be rigged with explosives between August 2 and August 20. During the period when explosives are placed in the buildings, nobody except the staff of the demolition firm, Edifice Engineering, would be allowed inside the premises, according to officials.