Play By Rules: New Online Gaming Norms To Come Into Effect From May 1

It is officially "game on" for India's new regulatory framework on online gaming. The just-notified online gaming rules are set to operationalise a key framework for digital gaming landscape in India, under a parent statute that bans real money gaming, and seeks to foster growth of e-sports and online social gaming.

Set to come into force on May 1, 2026, the rules operationalise the landmark Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025 enacted by Parliament in August 2025.

From new gatekeepers to safety checkpoints, and the industry's first-look verdict, here is a breakdown of the new rules:

Promotion And Regulation Of Online Gaming Rules And The 'Goal'

The rules and the parent Act aim to offer a clear and time-bound mechanism to establish if an online game is a "money game" (banned) or the permissible social game/e-sport.

It defines a framework for e-sports and certain categories of online social games as notified, introduces "user safety features", outlines grievance redressal and transparency obligations for service providers.

The government says it has opted for a "regulation-light" framework that would not require mandatory registration or prior determination/classification for most online social games.

The Refree: Online Gaming Authority Of India

The rules pave the way for the 'digital-first' regulator for the sector, an attached office of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) with its head office at the NCT of Delhi.

Chaired by the Additional Secretary of MeitY, the authority is a multi-sectoral body that includes high-level representations from the home ministry, finance, sports, and law, as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It is tasked with maintaining and publishing the list of online money games, looking into complaints, giving directions, orders and codes of practice, and coordinating with financial institutions as well as law-enforcement agencies to ensure that everyone 'plays by the rules'.

The Sorting Test: Determination/Classification Of Games

How does one classify whether an online game constitutes an online money game? Well, the rules prescribe an objective "determination test" that can be triggered in three ways -- a suo motu review by the authority; an application by a service provider offering e-sport; or when government notifies a category of social games to be "determined".

The authority looks at "factors": the rules list out payment of fees or deposit of money, expectation of monetary winnings, revenue models, and how in-game assets are monetised outside the game. Determination must be completed within 90 days of an application or a notice issued in a suo motu proceeding.

Online Game Registration

If you want to offer an e-sport in India, registration is mandatory -- the Act itself requires it to be registered. Registration would also be needed for those social games, or categories, separately notified by the Centre (weighing considerations like risk of harm for users, including children, scale of participation, volume and value of financial transactions).

Interestingly, one of the factors outlined is also the country of origin or the head office of the online game service provider offering an online game.

Successful registration unlocks a digital Certificate of Registration valid for up to 10 years.

Online money games are strictly ineligible to be called e-sports.

The service providers who get registered must "prominently display" the details, designate point of contact, follow data retention directions, and observe instructions issued on facilitation of payments.

'Safe Play' - The User Safety Feature Concept

To tackle concerns around addiction, the rules introduce "user safety feature" concept, an enabling clause that may hardcode technical, procedural, and behavioral safeguards to protect users from financial, psychological, social, security, or content-related risks.

For the purposes of the rules, the safeguards include age verification or age-gating mechanisms, time restrictions, parental controls, user reporting and grievance redressal mechanisms, counselling support, and fair-play and integrity monitoring tools, the rules say.

Two-Tier Appeal Structure For Fair Play

To ensure "fair play", every e-sport and online social game provider must have an grievance redressal mechanism.

If a user is stuck with an unsatisfactory resolution or non-redressal, they can "level up" their appeal to the Online Gaming Authority of India within 30 days, which will endeavour to clear the matter in a 30-day timeline.

The final level of appeal lies with the appellate authority (here IT Secretary) who will aim to dispose of the matter within 30 days.

Banks And Financial Institutions Join Compliance Quest

Banks and financial institutions will serve as a vital link under the new rules by ensuring that financial flows are restricted strictly to legitimate and registered gaming entities. These institutions are empowered to request for a certificate of registration from service providers if they notice suspicious or high-volume financial transactions occurring on certain platforms.

Should the Online Gaming Authority determine that a specific game constitutes a prohibited online money game, it has the power to issue immediate orders to banks to suspend, restrict, or discontinue all financial transactions related to that entity.

Is The New Playbook A Gamechanger -- What Industry Says

The e-sport industry has welcomed the freshly minted rules, saying it unequivocally recognises registered e-sport as a legitimate sporting discipline, and believes the overall framework will prevent proxy real-money platforms from masquerading as e-sports.

Some, however, have drawn attention to key gaps such as lack of clarity on financial frameworks faced by e-sports teams and players, and have flagged ongoing challenges in how banks differentiate between e-sports earnings and real-money gaming.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)