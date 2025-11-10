"Planted News": Mukesh Sahani On Reports Of Rift With Grand Alliance

Mukesh Sahani, the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, today denied reports that he is unhappy with Mahagathbandhan and is about to switch sides and join the NDA. In an exclusive interview to NDTV, he said there is no cause since the Grand Alliance is winning and he is its Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate. "When we are making a government, then why will we be friends with the BJP? This news has been planted," he said.

"Elections are being contested on my face and Tejashwi ji's face. We are working hard day and night to make Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar. We have put our entire career at stake," he told NDTV.

The BJP, he said, has destroyed any question of Nishad support for itself and is not even winning 25 seats in the first round. And they know that there is a second round in Bihar. The people of Bihar, youth, all castes, all religions have now rejected the BJP.

"I am a friend of Mahagathbandhan and it is a question of my career. In such a situation, you are running wrong news about me," he said.

Asked about a meeting he missed recently, he blamed the BJP, saying it delays everything for the Opposition including flights.

"We get late permission for the assembly. And the BJP gets permission for 30 helicopters early in the morning. We are stopped at the airport for two to three... the Opposition parties get late permission for everything including flights," he said.

"Because of this our schedule is very late. Because of this our meetings are getting cancelled. This is done on purpose by the BJP," he said. "Even yesterday we have cancelled our meetings at four places. This is done by the BJP," he added.