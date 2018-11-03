Plans To Install Lord Ram Statue On Ayodhya River Bank, Says BJP Leader

Yogi Adityanath may make an announcement soon, BJP's Rishikesh Upadhyay said

There are plans to install a statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya, the city's municipal corporation mayor said. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may make an announcement on this on the occasion of Dev Deepawali," said Rishikesh Upadhyay, BJP's mayor of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

"The place where the statue will be installed will be finalised after the soil is tested. The statue is likely to come up in the vicinity of Sant Tulsidas Ghat. Officials are looking at two-three sites, after which they will pick the best one," said Mr Upadhyay.

The BJP leader's remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, in Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said Mr Adityanath is also the head priest of a prominent peeth and a sant.

"He must have made some plans pertaining to Ayodhya, which is a place of religious interest, pilgrimage and also the birthplace of Lord Ram," Mr Pandey said.

"Let Diwali come and you will get good news," he told reporters.