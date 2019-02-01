Piyush Goyal Wishes Arun Jaitley Speedy Recovery

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday wished his predecessor Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery, good health and long life.

At the outset of his Interim Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha, he said everyone misses Mr Jaitley at this time.

"I join the House in wishing Jaitley a speedy recovery, a healthy and long life in the service of the nation," Mr Goyal said.

Mr Goyal was given charge of the finance portfolio last week after Arun Jaitley rushed to the US for medical treatment a fortnight ago.