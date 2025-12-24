AIADMK-BJP Lunch Meet Signals Push To Strengthen NDA Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's first visit to Chennai after being appointed BJP's Election In-Charge for Tamil Nadu has sent a strong political signal that the NDA alliance is intact and gearing up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Goyal received a warm reception from BJP leaders and held a detailed discussion for over an hour with senior party functionaries at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam. Later in the day, BJP leaders had lunch with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), along with senior AIADMK leaders.

According to sources, the meeting was a marathon one, both within the BJP and with the AIADMK leadership. Goyal is said to have primarily listened to BJP leaders' assessments of the political situation and the shifts that have taken place over the last four to six months. While he did not speak at length during the BJP core committee meeting, he reportedly stressed the importance of strengthening the NDA alliance ahead of the 2026 elections.

Discussions also touched upon the political impact of TVK chief Vijay and the possible implications for the upcoming polls.

Ahead of the meeting, BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told NDTV, "Our common goal is to root out the DMK. We are working at the booth level and are energised by the visit of Delhi leaders. Piyush Goyal is well experienced in Tamil Nadu politics. The BJP wants to avoid a vote split. NDA is much stronger, and the fight is between NDA and DMK."

Despite the revival of ties between the AIADMK and BJP, sources admit that the NDA is still working towards building a formidable alliance. PMK, a strong force in northern Tamil Nadu, is facing an internal rift, while the DMDK, founded by the late Vijayakanth, is yet to announce its alliance decision.

During the lunch meeting, Goyal reportedly emphasised that maximum efforts must be taken to strengthen the NDA to prevent vote division, which could otherwise benefit the DMK.

A senior leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told NDTV, "Strengthening the alliance includes everyone. However, nothing has been finalised yet."

Addressing the media after the meetings, Piyush Goyal said, "To form a good government that focuses on growth across all sectors and for all people, the AIADMK, BJP and other friendly parties will work together for the bright future of Tamil Nadu."

Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "After a long time, we met Union Minister Piyush Goyal. He enquired about the political circumstances in Tamil Nadu, and we discussed how to work towards the 2026 elections."

Another senior leader remarked that this was only the first round of discussions and that clarity would emerge closer to the elections.

BJP leaders have repeatedly stressed the need to avoid a vote split while maintaining that the leadership of the alliance in Tamil Nadu rests with Edappadi K Palaniswami, who will take the final call.