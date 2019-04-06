With Wink Reminder, Piyush Goyal Scolds Rahul Gandhi On LK Advani Comment

Piyush Goyal said that Congress leaders don't know the kind of words they are using

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his comments about the BJP's treatment of veteran leader LK Advani, saying that the Congress chief has lost all decency and that these remarks shows the desperation of the party.

The minister said that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders don't know how to behave and accused them of bringing down the level of political discourse in the country. "Congress has become very desperate. They are on their knees and are trying to bring down the level of the politics," Mr Goyal said.

"It's unfortunate that Congress leaders don't show such decency. This is also reflective of the drama they do in parliament, when he (Rahul Gandhi) hugs, and then goes back to seat and winks at his colleagues. That is the true face of Congress," Mr Goyal said in a video posted on Twitter.

He said that Congress leaders don't know the kind of words they are using. "There's a culture in our country where we are taught to behave properly with our elders," he said in Hindi.

"LK Advani ji had advised that politics must be decent, and I think Rahul ji should heed that advice. Rahul ji should be more concerned about the nation and less with political gain," the minister said.

"Congress has made several accusations on the Congress. They believe in the politics of lies and deceit. The people of the nation are very smart and they will give a proper response to the Congress," Mr Goyal said.

कांग्रेस के नेता बौखला गए हैं, उनको यह भी ध्यान नही रहता कि की वह कैसे शब्दों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। हमारे देश की एक सभ्यता है जहाँ बड़ों से उचित व्यवहार करना सिखाया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/ddB0Bbgwkx — Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2019

Mr Gandhi on Friday had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked out his guru LK Advani, adding that in Hinduism, a guru or teacher is the most respected figure.

"BJP talks of Hinduism. In Hinduism, the guru is supreme. It talks of guru-shishya tradition. Who is Modi's guru? Advani. Modi just kicked Advani out," Mr Gandhi said.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj also slammed Mr Gandhi today over these comments. "Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech," she said in a sharp rebuttal.

Rahul Gandhi winked at a colleague sitting next to him after he hugged PM Modi in parliament in July last year.

Mr Advani, a former BJP president and one of the party's founder members, was recently denied a party ticket from Gandhinagar seat for the upcoming national elections. BJP chief Amit Shah has instead been fielded from the constituency. Sources have told NDTV that he had been upset with the way he was sidelined.

In a blog titled "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last", Mr Advani stressed on "democracy and democratic traditions" within the BJP. He said that the party never regarded its critics as "enemies" or "anti-nationals".

