Piyush Goyal Launches Rail Drishti Dashboard To Track Train Information

Piyush Goyal said 'eDrishti' is aimed at making the Indian Railways more transparent. (File)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today launched a dashboard for passengers to keep track of train punctuality as well as other such information from anywhere in the country.

The 'eDrishti' dashboard has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) and can be accessed at www.raildrishti.cris.org.in.

Launching the dashboard, Mr Goyal said people can now track any information related to Indian Railways in a swipe -- even while on the move.

They can find out about the movement of trains across the country, train punctuality, freight and passenger earnings, freight loading and unloading, progress of major projects, public grievances, details of railway stations and much more, he said.

With regular complaints regarding the quality of food served on trains, the dashboard has also been linked to the base kitchens of the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to allow monitoring of the goings-on in IRCTC kitchens through live video.

The dashboard will also provide live status of reserved and unreserved passengers travelling on trains besides providing the exact location of trains at any point of time.

Mr Goyal said 'eDrishti' was aimed at making the Indian Railways more transparent and asked people for suggestions to improve its services.