The leopard attacked the girl on Sunday. (Representational)

The body of an eight-year-old girl killed by a leopard in a village was found on Monday morning, officials said.

The animal grabbed the girl on Sunday night, they said.

The body was found behind a bush near her home, Pithoragarh official Vinay Bhargava said.

"Our teams are looking for the leopard. A cage has also been installed in the village to trap the big cat," he said.

