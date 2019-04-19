'Pink Moon' To Grace Skies Today. Know Timings, Story Behind Its Name

Pink Moon 2019 time in India is 4:42 PM on April 19.

Skywatchers will be in for another treat today- a full moon called "Pink Moon". Before you start thinking that the moon will turn pink in colour tonight, let us first debunk that thought. The April 19 moon, also called Pink Easter Moon, will be the first full moon of the spring season. In America, the Wild Ground Phlox or Moss Phlox flowers, which are pink in colour, cover the ground like a blanket in the spring season, and the name is derived from there. The next full moon will be called "Flower Moon" on May 18.

Story Behind The Name "Pink Moon"



"Pink Moon" is a traditional name. Tribes in America kept April Moon's name as "Pink Moon", keeping in mind their harvest schedule. Since Wild Ground Phlox, native to America, bloom in April, they named it "Pink Moon". Other names for April Full Moon are Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Hare Moon, Egg Moon, and Paschal Moon. These names refer to the birth of spring with grass sprouting, birds laying eggs, fish being plentiful, breeding of hare, and planting of fresh seeds.

Timings Of Pink Moon:

"Pink Moon" can be spotted today on Good Friday across the world. According to space.com, the full moon of April, called the "Pink Moon", will occur in the morning of April 19 at 7:12 AM EDT or 11:12 GMT, which is 4:42 PM on April 19 in India. Bonus - You do not need any special equipment to watch tonight's "Pink Moon". It's safe to see it with naked eye.

Happy "Pink Moon" watching, skygazers!

