Super Pink Moon To Grace Skies Tonight

Sky gazers on Tuesday are in for a treat as they will witness the "Pink Moon" or Supermoon. While every month's full moon has a nickname, April's moon has been crowned with the title of Pink Moon.

Once a year, when the moon is at its most full and closest position to the Earth, it becomes the Supermoon. People confined to their homes due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown will be able to watch the biggest Supermoon of the year.

This month's "Pink Moon" will be visible from moonrise on Tuesday, April 7 and moonset the following morning on Wednesday, April 8. The full moon appears larger than average, as it will be three days past perigee, the point in its orbit when it is nearest to Earth.

The best time to see the "Super Pink Moon" in India is around 8.05 am on April 8.

Traditionally, the "Pink Moon", in the month of April is named after certain wildflowers, called pink moss, native to eastern North America, and hence the name ''pink'' refers to the pink flower those blossom during this time.

It's also known as the Egg Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, Growing Moon or Full Fish Moon.

One does not require any special arrangements to get a glimpse of the "Pink Moon", except for pollution free clear sky. As people in India won't be able to watch the phenomena during daylight they can watch the Supermoon live on online websites and social media platforms.

Pink Moon Significance

The April "Pink Moon" is of significance to various cultures across the globe. In the Hindu calendar, it coincides with Hanuman Jayanti, marking the birth of Lord Hanuman.

For followers of Christianity, it marks the beginning of the Easter weekend and also coincides with Good Friday.

Buddhists in Sri Lanka especially, term it as Bak Poya, when Gautam Buddha visited the country after Enlightenment and settled feud between two groups from the Naga community.