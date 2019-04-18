Good Friday 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Images, Messages

Good Friday messages you can share with your friends and family.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday signifies the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. It is a day of solemn mourning. Then why is the called "Good"? Many believe that it was the day when Jesus Christ died for human's sin and also it was the start of his resurrection. Some believe the word "Good" has the same meaning as the English word holy. This day is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday. Good Friday is one of the most important festivals for Christians around the world. On this day they make a point to forgive and remember prayer to focus on what Jesus did for mankind.

Here are some images and messages you can share on Good Friday:

"Mercy unto you, and peace, and love, be multiplied. May the grace and glory of the Lord surround you and be with you on this Good Friday!

On this Holy day, May His light guide your path, May his love grace your heart and may His sacrifice strengthen your soul!

He bore it all in silence because He held us dear

May our Prayers He hear...

Wishing you a blessed Good Friday!

"The cross of Christ shows us that God's love is of deepest descent universal distribution and of eternal duration."



"Start with Jesus, think of Jesus, stay with Jesus. Have a blessed Good Friday.

On this Good Friday, may lord surround and be with you with mercy, peace, and love. A Holy Friday to you and your family.

Good Friday of the Lenten season is followed by Lenten fasting rules. On this day, Catholics don't consume meat. They can eat one complete meal and two smaller ones on Good Friday.



Around the world, there are several traditions followed on Good Friday. One among them is ending Good Friday service with tolling church's bell 33 times. The celebration of Good Friday is far older than the Celebration of Christmas. Even the Bible nowhere declares any date of Jesus' birth but does specify crucifixion.

