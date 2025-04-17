Bank Holiday On Good Friday 2025: Banks Closed In Most States, Digital Services Available

Many bank customers are wondering if their local branches will be open on April 18, 2025, as Good Friday approaches. The answer is mixed: while banks will be closed in most major states, some states will remain open. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that banks will observe a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act on April 18 in observance of Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Specifically, banks in Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Chandigarh and Srinagar will remain open, while most other states and UTs will observe the closure.

Normal banking operations will resume on Saturday, April 19. Sunday, April 20, will follow with the regular weekend closure.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available:

Despite the closure of physical branches in the impacted states, customers can still rely on digital banking services. ATM services, SMS banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking apps, and internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions.

RBI Bank Holiday Criteria:

The RBI categorises bank holidays into two types: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and banks' closing of accounts. Regional traditions and governmental regulations can influence specific holiday schedules, and private sector bank schedules may differ.