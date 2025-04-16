"Indians Eating Dolo-650 Like Cadbury Gems": Doctor's Post On Pill-Popping Culture Viral

In India, paracetamol is widely available, with many people taking it at the slightest sign of fever. Among the various brands, Dolo 650 has emerged as the most popular in recent years, experiencing significant consumption growth. This trend has been highlighted by Palaniappan Manickam, a gastroenterologist and health educator, who remarked on social media that "Indians take Dolo 650 like it's Cadbury Gems," emphasizing its widespread use.

Dolo-650 is commonly prescribed by doctors in India for fever, headaches, body aches, and mild pains due to its effectiveness and generally safe profile when taken as directed. However, like any medication, overuse can be harmful, especially to the liver, so it's essential to follow medical advice and recommended dosage. The medicine saw a surge in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when people were advised to take paracetamol after receiving vaccination shots to manage side effects.

The Dolo-650 tablet, a successor to the Dolopar tablet, contains paracetamol, which prevents the release of prostaglandin, which causes sensations of pain, inflammation, and fever; it also reduces body temperature in cases of fever.

According to Forbes, Micro Labs has sold over 350 crore tablets of Dolo-650 since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, earning revenues of Rs 400 crore in a year. Micro Labs sold about 7.5 crore strips of Dolo-650 annually before the pandemic began, according to market research firm IQVIA. A year later, that increased to 9.4 crore strips, before touching 14.5 crore strips, almost double the 2019 figure, by the end of 2021.