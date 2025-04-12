Tariff War Turns Comical: AI Memes Feature Trump And Musk In Sneaker Factory

In response to President Donald Trump's recent tariff policies, Chinese social media users have created AI-generated memes and videos satirising the potential impact on American manufacturing. One notable video depicts Trump and Elon Musk working on a Nike sneaker production line, highlighting concerns over increased manufacturing costs due to tariffs. Another portrays Vice President JD Vance assembling an iPhone, further emphasising the anticipated rise in consumer prices.

In the videos, Trump and Musk are sitting side by side wearing blue jumpsuits and working on the Nike shoes, while Vice President JD Vance pieces together an iPhone, sporting denim and a red hat conspicuously missing its MAGA letters.

Watch the video here:

This AI-generated video has gone viral on social media, portraying scenes of Americans working hard in factories. It imagines what the U.S. might look like under Trump's so-called “reindustrialization” gambit. pic.twitter.com/NoRpz2yR1K — 鳳凰衛視PhoenixTV (@PhoenixTVHK) April 10, 2025

These satirical posts, amplified by Chinese media and government officials, mock Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan by illustrating the possible consequences of his trade policies. They suggest that the tariffs may lead to higher prices for goods produced domestically or imported under the new 125% tariff rate.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning has criticised the US tariffs, stating, "We are Chinese. We are not afraid of provocations. We don't back down."

The trolling videos and memes have been widely shared, amassing millions of views on TikTok, X, and other platforms.

Meanwhile, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told the head of the World Trade Organization that US tariffs will "inflict serious harm" on poor nations, according to a ministry statement released Saturday.

"These US 'reciprocal tariffs' will inflict serious harm on developing countries, especially the least developed countries, and could even trigger a humanitarian crisis," Wang told WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in a call on Friday, the statement said.

"The United States has continuously introduced tariff measures, bringing enormous uncertainty and instability to the world, causing chaos both internationally and domestically within the US," Wang added.

Beijing said Friday that its 125 percent tariffs on US goods would take effect on Saturday -- almost matching the staggering 145 percent levies imposed by Washington on Chinese goods entering the United States.

But China indicated that it would ignore any further levies by US President Donald Trump because, Beijing said, it no longer makes economic sense for importers to buy from America. China also said it would file a lawsuit with the WTO over the latest round of levies.