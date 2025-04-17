UFO Or Drone? Viral Video Shows Colourful Lights Dancing In Vancouver Sky

A recent video has gone viral on social media, showing a mysterious light display in the night sky. The footage, captured in Vancouver, Canada, features colorful lights moving in a circular motion, leaving viewers wondering what it could be. Some speculate it's a UFO, while others think it might be a drone. The video has sparked curiosity and debate online.

The video was shared by an X user named @dom_lucer with a caption that reads, "This strange light was recorded by witnesses in the United States and Canada. Witnesses report colorful UAPs and other unexplained phenomena lighting up the sky."

Watch the video here:

🔥🚨BREAKING: This strange light was recorded by witnesses in the United States and Canada. Witnesses report colorful UAPs and other unexplained phenomena lighting up the sky. pic.twitter.com/wToGHdXJ4u — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 15, 2025

In the footage, a shiny object is seen floating in the sky, which is continuously spreading light of different colours. Whoever saw this sight was surprised. The voices of some people are also heard in the video. Someone said, 'What is this?' Then someone said, 'Is this a UFO?' Everyone was just staring at this unknown object.

With close to 5 million views, the video has gone viral, with many people commenting on it .

Showing his disbelief and doubt in the authenticity of the video, a user named Bill Mitchell wrote, "Here's my problem with this. Why would alien spaceships have lights on them, assuming they want to be here incognito? I'm sure they have the ability to see what's around them without lights."

"A deforming, gaudy, glowing UFO was spotted in Canada. Since many people do not believe in the existence of aliens, this is an appeal to the public that aliens are constantly monitoring the public," wrote another user.

“With what drones are capable of doing, I wouldn't be surprised if they are just drones,” a third user commented.