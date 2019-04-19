Pink Moon Illuminates Friday Night Sky

Pink Moon 2019: The Pink Moon India time is 04:42 pm IST, according to space.com.

It is a treat for sky gazers on Friday evening as the sky across the globe is glowing because of the "Pink moon". Every month's full moon has a nickname and April's full moon is called the "Pink Moon". But it will not actually appear pink. It may appear red or orange.

And like any full moon, people should be able to see it fully illuminated throughout the night.

The Native Americans named it after "moss pink" or wild ground phlox, (which is one of the early spring flowers in the US), to keep track of their harvesting schedule. It's also known as the Egg Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, Growing Moon or Full Fish Moon.

This month's full moon rose on Thursday night and officially become 100% full at 4:12 a.m. PDT on Friday. The Pink Moon India time is 04:42pm IST, according to space.com.

One does not require any special arrangements to get a glimpse of the Pink Moon, except for pollution free clear sky. Sky gazers can use binoculars for clear view, though. The moon will appear larger than average as it will be three days past perigee, the point in its orbit when it is nearest to Earth.

The next full moon will be called "Flower Moon" on May 18.

Pink Moon Significance

The April Pink Moon is of significance to various cultures across the globe.

For followers of Christianity, it marks the beginning of the Easter weekend, and it also happens to coincide with Good Friday.

In the Hindu calendar, it coincides with Hanuman Jayanti, marking the birth of Lord Hanuman.

Buddhists in Sri Lanka especially, term it as Bak Poya, when Gautam Buddha visited the country after Enlightenment and settled feud between two groups belonging to the Naga community.

