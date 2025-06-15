Pilot Killed In Uttarakhand Chopper Crash Served In Army For Over 15 Years

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Uttarakhand early Sunday killing all seven on board, had served in the Indian Army for over 15 years and had vast experience of flying missions over different terrains.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan (37), a resident of Jaipur's Shastri Nagar, was working as a pilot with Aryan Aviation Private Ltd since October 2024.

He was the captain of Bell 407 helicopter that crashed near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning. Besides him, six people were killed in the accident.

"I got information about the crash from his colleague," said Rajveer Singh Chauhan's father Govind Singh.

Singh said that his daughter-in-law and Rajveer's wife is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army and they became parents four months ago.

"His wife gave birth to twins four months ago," he said Govind Singh.

Having worked in the Indian Army, Rajveer Singh Chauhan had a vast experience of flying missions over different terrains, overseeing aerial operations and had been trained in different types of helicopters and their maintenance, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As soon as the news about his death broke, Rajveer Singh Chauhan's relatives and friends started reaching his residence in Shastri Nagar to console the family.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders expressed sorrow over the demise of seven people.

"The news of the loss of life of a pilot from Rajasthan and other devotees due to a helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely sad. May Baba Kedar grant a place in his lotus feet to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this blow," Sharma said.

Gehlot said the "death of seven people, including Jaipur resident pilot Rajveer Singh Chauhan, in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath is extremely sad".

"My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families in this difficult time," he said in a social media post.

