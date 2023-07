Pilgrimage To Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Through Kartarpur Corridor Suspended Due To Floods

Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur

Authorities in Punjab's Gurdaspur today stopped pilgrims from travelling to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor due to the rising water level in the Ravi.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said they have recommended to the government to suspend the pilgrimage for two days.

The decision has been taken keeping the safety of the pilgrims in mind, he said.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The water level in the Ravi river rose after 2.60 lakh cusecs of water were released in the Ujh river in Jammu yesterday.

However, Mr. Aggarwal said there is no threat to the Kartarpur corridor despite the rising water level in the river.

"We have recommended the suspension of pilgrimage for the next two days," he told news agency PTI over the phone.

The official said water from the Pakistan side also flowed in near the Kartarpur corridor and the earthen embankment today morning.

He said they were collecting information on how the water flowed in from the Pakistan side.

Mr. Aggarwal said the waterlogging does not pose any threat to the corridor, earthen embankment or 'Darshan Asthal'.

He said the district administration was closely monitoring the situation.

Due to the increase in the water level in the Ravi, the 'sangat' (devotees) were stopped from travelling to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara keeping their safety in mind, Aggarwal said.

He said the pilgrimage will be resumed once the water level in the river recedes.

