'Pigeons Recognise Me': How Odisha Traffic Cop Got 'Birdman' Name

Traffic police officer Suraj Kumar Raj, 52, says the birds can recognise him in the crowd

A traffic police officer in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has earned the name "Birdman" for feeding thousands of pigeons and other birds for the last 10 years.

Suraj Kumar Raj, 52, a traffic police officer at Baripada, feeds the birds at several places across the town.

"Just like my job as a traffic police officer, I have also taken up the job of feeding these birds. I feel happy when they come to me and eat off my hands. I love them as they love me. Sometimes they even come and sit on my shoulders when I am on duty," Mr Raj said.

He said the birds can identify him from the crowd.

Thousands of pigeons appear to be waiting for him every morning and rush towards him even before he has had a chance to take food out to feed them.

"I feel better when I feed these animals. I also feed other animals like cows. They rush towards me as soon as they see me coming on my bike," Mr Raj said.

Senior police officer Avimanyu Nayak said the residents call him "Birdman". "We feel proud of his service. He has been feeding these birds for the past several years. He is very sincere about his work," Mr Nayak said.