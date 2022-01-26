Pics: National Flag At Srinagar's Lal Chowk As J&K Celebrates Republic Day

National flag was unfurled at the clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Republic Day

The national flag was unfurled on top of the historic clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Republic Day today.

Social activists Sajid Yousuf Shah and Sahil Bashir Bhat along with dozens of supporters had organized the flag raising ceremony at the Clock Tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar', to mark the Republic Day.

The activist used a hydraulic crane elevator to install the national flag on top of the clock tower amidst rendition of the national anthem.

Young players from Kashmir Martial Arts Academy also participated in the function. Children wearing martial arts uniforms waved the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

The participants danced to patriotic songs as hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel stood guard around the clock tower.

People saluted the national flag at Lal Chowk during the Republic Day celebrations that gripped the city.

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi had unfurled the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk in 1992 at the peak of terrorism in the valley.

Elsewhere in Srinagar, thousands of national flags donned the landscape of several public parks including Pratap Park and Iqbal Park to mark the Republic Day.

This is for the first time that the national flag in such large numbers have been installed in the Srinagar.

