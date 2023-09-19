Pics: Ganesh Chaturthi Today, Massive Celebrations Begin Across India

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began across India on Tuesday with several pictures and videos showing idols of Lord Ganesh being installed in homes and at pandals.

Ganesh mandals in Maharashtra and other states that celebrate the festival took large idols in processions accompanied by drum beats to their pandals.

Priests and devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha at a community puja pandal in Kolkata

School students offer prayer to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bhubaneswar

Household Ganesh idols were brought with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

Many prominent Ganesh Utsav committees in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru have come up with big and elaborately designed pandals on special themes.

Devotees offer prayers before they take home an idol of Lord Ganesha on the eve of celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Amritsar

Devotees take home an idol of Lord Ganesha in Amritsar

Devotees take home an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival

A 37-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha made up of golden foil in Chennai

A 42-feet idol of Lord Ganesha made up of 1,250 kilograms of Vetti Veru is placed on a pandal in Chennai

Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh, who is considered the god of wisdom and is worshipped before beginning anything new.

The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav and ends with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi.