Picnic Turns Deadly, 2 Teens Drown At Maharashtra Dam, 1 Body Recovered

It was meant to be an easy Sunday outing, a day of travel and sightseeing.

But for a group of friends from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the trip took a sudden turn, ending in panic after two teenagers entered the waters of a dam and never made it back to the shore.

Seven friends had set out for the Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad district on Sunday, planning to spend the day exploring nearby tourist spots.

After a day of sightseeing, the group went to the reservoir around 5:30 pm. A few of them walked closer to the water, where two teenagers, Aniket Manu Bharti, 19, and Sanket Siddharth Kharat, 18, stepped into the reservoir.

According to initial information, the two were not aware of the depth of the water or the force of the current. Within moments of entering, they lost their balance and slipped into deeper waters.

The two began to drown and were quickly swept away.

Friends Raise Alarm

Seeing their friends struggling, the others shouted for help. Local residents nearby rushed to the spot and tried to assist.

Soon after, a rescue team and local administration arrived and launched a search operation.

One Body Recovered, Search Continues

After several hours of effort, rescuers recovered the body of Sanket Kharat. It has been sent for post-mortem.

However, despite a search operation that continued late into Sunday night, there was no trace of Aniket Bharti. Efforts to locate him are still underway.

Authorities have urged people to be cautious while visiting dams, rivers and reservoirs. They advised against entering water without knowing its depth or current.