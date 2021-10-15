Phones, Scooter, TV: See What You Can Win For Taking Second Jab Here

nearly 100% eligible population has been vaccinated in the district, Dehradun's magistrate said (File)

Dehradun will now reward beneficiaries who get their second dose of the Covid vaccine at the "vaccination mela" which is being organised from October 18 to November 2 in coordination with the State Health Department and Smart City Project Limited. The move seeks to motivate beneficiaries to get their second Covid jab in the festive season.

"Festivals are fun only when the second dose is done" is the slogan for the mela (fair).

During the Covid vaccination fair, residents will be rewarded for taking the second dose through a lucky draw sponsored by the smart city. People will also be urged to get inoculated during this period, District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

Almost 100 percent of the eligible population have been vaccinated in the district, Mr Kumar said. But, only 50 percent have been fully vaccinated.

"The people-to-people contact is more during the festive season. So, with a view to vaccinating every individual against COVID-19 with the second dose, the administration is organising the Vaccination Mela, and the ones who will inoculate themselves during this period will be eligible to win various prizes in the lucky draw," said Mr Kumar.

The prizes in the 'Mega Lucky Draw' by the Smart City include an electric scooter, LED TV with sound system, and double-door refrigerator. Consolation prizes include a smartphone, tablet, microwave oven, kitchen appliances, food processor, induction, tracksuit, and shoes.