Phase 2 Of Coastal Surveillance Network On Schedule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated ICG in filling up the gaps in surveillance through CSN Phase-I

The second phase of the Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN) - that was conceived to ensure attacks like Mumbai 26/11 does not happen in future - would be completed in a time-bound manner, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.

The first phase of the CSN, which provides near real-time surveillance around areas of high sensitivity along the coast line, has already been completed.

Inaugurating the 37th Coast Guard Commanders' Conference, Ms Sitharaman appreciated the consistent efforts of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in filling up the gaps in surveillance through CSN Phase-I, and assured "staunch commitment" of the Defence Ministry for the completion of Phase-II in a "time bound manner".

She called upon the ICG's top commanders to discuss ways and means to engage fishing communities to adopt technology driven instruments for further enhancing safety and security at sea.

The Defence Minister said the Indian Coast Guard regularly garners appreciation at international fora for its capabilities and relentless surveillance of India's vast maritime zones.

The ICG's capabilities are unmatched in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

She also appreciated the role played by the ICG in saving the lives in times of adversity such as in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi and during the recent Kerala floods.

Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh said the force remains ever-diligent in performing its duties of saving lives and property in distress at sea, protecting the marine environment and protecting India's maritime security interests.