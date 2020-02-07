'Cat Out Of Bag': Top Court To Hear Shaheen Bagh Case After Delhi Polls

Over 200 women have led a weeks-long sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh against the citizenship law

Highlights Supreme Court adjourned plea against road block in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Ex-BJP MLA sought direction for removing protesters from Shaheen Bagh

Top court postponed the matter due to Delhi polls due tomorrow

The Supreme Court has adjourned till Monday a petition filed by a former Delhi BJP MLA that seeks to remove hundreds of anti-citizenship law protesters encamped for over a month at the city's Shaheen Bagh area. The top court had been scheduled to hear the case today but postponed the matter because of Assembly polls in the national capital tomorrow, saying it did not want to "influence" the election.

The petitioner had argued that postponement meant the case would not be heard till after the election was complete, to which Justice SK Kaul humorously replied said: "the cat is out of the bag... that is the exact reason we are adjourning the case".

"That is exactly why we are saying 'come on Monday'. Why should we influence it (the election)? We understand the problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then," a two-judge bench consisting of Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said.

The Supreme Court also warned the petitioner to come prepared on Monday to explain why the matter should not be remitted back to the Delhi High Court.

Filed earlier this week by BJP leader Nand Kishore, the petition seeks "comprehensive, exhaustive guidelines" for outright restrictions on protest and agitation at public places, with a reference to protests at Shaheen Bagh that have been going on for over a month.

The Shaheen Bagh site, where over 200 women have braved the Delhi winter to agitate against the law, has emerged as the epicentre of nationwide protests and also as the main target of the BJP's vitriolic attacks as the party tries to make it the focus of Delhi polls.