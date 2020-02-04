"Amit Shah Wants To Fight Delhi Polls On Shaheen Bagh": Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal speaks to NDTV ahead of Delhi Elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah wants to fight the entire Delhi election on the Shaheen Bagh protests, Arvind Kejriwal said today, alleging that the ruling BJP did not want the issue to be resolved.

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister, he is so powerful, do you think he cannot clear the Shaheen Bagh area if he wants to? He doesn't want to as he wants to fight the entire Delhi election on Shaheen Bagh. The BJP has no other issue," the Delhi Chief Minister said in an exclusive interview to NDTV ahead of the Saturday vote for Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal said if his government had control over the police, then "we would have cleared the area within two hours".

He added: "The BJP will not talk about anything else because they have nothing else to talk about. Just Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Hindu-Muslim , Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim and Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan..."

Mr Kejriwal also responded to BJP leaders including a Union Minister calling him "terrorist" during the vitriolic campaign for Delhi.

"Do I look like a terrorist from any angle," he asked.

"In what way am I a terrorist? How can they label me a terrorist? I have dedicated my life to serve the people of Delhi. I have worked as their elder son. I have worked to ensure that they get free water, free electricity, get good facilities like schools and hospitals. Now it is for the people of Delhi to decide what I am."