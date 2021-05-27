People's Priority - Vaccines, Centre's - ''False Image'': Rahul Gandhi

"Positivity is a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of ''achhe din'' and said that while the priority of the public is vaccines and inflation, that of the government is "false image".

He also alleged that the "positivity" claims of the government are a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths.

"Priority of the central government -- social media, false image. Priority of the public -- record-breaking inflation, coronavirus vaccine. What type of ''achhe din'' are these," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had promised "achhe din" before coming to power in 2014, claiming that good days are coming after the party assumes power.

"Positivity'' is a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths the PM''s actions have caused," he alleged in another tweet.

‘Positivity' is a PR stunt to hide the actual number of Corona deaths PM's actions have caused. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2021

The Congress had on Wednesday accused the Centre of suppressing COVID-19 death numbers, with Mr Gandhi saying that the numbers do not lie but the government does.

"Numbers don't lie... GOI (Government of India) does," Mr Gandhi had said on Twitter while citing a New York Times's estimate of the number of coronavirus deaths in India.

In yet another tweet on Thursday, Mr Gandhi remembered former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary and quoted him to say "Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system."

"Remembering the wise words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," he said.

Mr Gandhi paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, at Shanti Van.