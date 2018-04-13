"People Who Are Here To Push, Go Home": Priyanka Vadra At Rahul Gandhi's Midnight March

Rahul Gandhi was protesting against the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rapes and to seek justice for the victims.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 13, 2018 01:25 IST
217 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'People Who Are Here To Push, Go Home': Priyanka Vadra At Rahul Gandhi's Midnight March

Think about the cause for which you have come here: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi:  Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate tonight to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also present there, got shoved by some in a chaotic crowd, prompting her to ask people to think about the cause for which they had assembled there.

"Those who are here to push around people must go home. Now please maintain calm and walk silently," an angry Priyanka Vadra told the crowd.

"Think about the cause for which you have come here," she said.

Rahul Gandhi was protesting against the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rapes and to seek justice for the victims.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.

The Congress President tweeted on late Thursday night about his intention to go on a candle march.

Priyanka Vadra's husband Robert Vadra was also present in the protest march to the India Gate. He said the country needs a change where women could feel safe.


Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.

Comments
A huge crowd gathered for the march where slogans were raised against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Asifa Case

................................ Advertisement ................................