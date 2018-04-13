'People Who Are Here To Push, Go Home': Priyanka Vadra At Rahul Gandhi's Midnight March

Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does.



Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate tonight to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also present there, got shoved by some in a chaotic crowd, prompting her to ask people to think about the cause for which they had assembled there."Those who are here to push around people must go home. Now please maintain calm and walk silently," an angry Priyanka Vadra told the crowd."Think about the cause for which you have come here," she said.Rahul Gandhi was protesting against the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rapes and to seek justice for the victims.Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.The Congress President tweeted on late Thursday night about his intention to go on a candle march.

Priyanka Vadra's husband Robert Vadra was also present in the protest march to the India Gate. He said the country needs a change where women could feel safe.

