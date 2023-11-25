People Of Rajasthan Have Endorsed PM Modi's Vision: Vasundhara Raje

"The lotus will bloom," Vasundhara Raje asserted.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and development on Saturday, saying that the people of the state have endorsed it.

After the conclusion of polling for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Saturday, Vasundhara Raje affirmed her belief that the people of the desert state have embraced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rejected the false promises of the Congress.

In a statement, the national vice-president of the BJP said the poll results will stun the Congress, expressing gratitude to the workers of the saffron party and voters, particularly new voters, for their participation.

"The lotus will bloom," she asserted.

A two-time former chief minister, Raje contested the polls from Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district.

Polling for 199 of the 200 Assembly seats took place from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday. The election to the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar district has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

The results will be declared on December 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)